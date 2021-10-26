$91.77 Million in Sales Expected for Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR) to post sales of $91.77 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Luxfer’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $100.80 million and the lowest is $85.00 million. Luxfer reported sales of $82.10 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Luxfer will report full-year sales of $367.63 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $364.20 million to $370.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $392.03 million, with estimates ranging from $389.00 million to $395.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Luxfer.

Get Luxfer alerts:

Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $91.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.60 million. Luxfer had a return on equity of 18.59% and a net margin of 9.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Luxfer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th.

In other Luxfer news, Director David Landless sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.75, for a total value of $79,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $122,904.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kempen Capital Management N.V. boosted its stake in shares of Luxfer by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 1,901,543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,310,000 after acquiring an additional 74,814 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Luxfer by 2.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,694,120 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,694,000 after buying an additional 41,046 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Luxfer by 2.9% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,053,002 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $23,429,000 after buying an additional 29,821 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Luxfer by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 661,774 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,725,000 after purchasing an additional 14,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Luxfer by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 237,026 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,273,000 after purchasing an additional 2,874 shares during the last quarter. 91.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LXFR traded up $1.43 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $21.99. The stock had a trading volume of 6,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,689. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.13. Luxfer has a twelve month low of $11.74 and a twelve month high of $23.91. The firm has a market cap of $630.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Luxfer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.76%.

Luxfer Company Profile

Luxfer Holdings Plc is a global producer of highly-engineered industrial materials, which specializes in the design and manufacture of high-performance products for transportation, defense and emergency response, healthcare, and general industrial purposes. It operates through the Gas Cylinder and Elektron segments.

Featured Story: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Luxfer (LXFR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Luxfer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luxfer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.