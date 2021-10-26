929,300 Shares in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) Purchased by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 929,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $24,227,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in The AES by 0.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 83,530,681 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,177,645,000 after buying an additional 516,234 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its position in The AES by 35.6% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 44,271,361 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,186,934,000 after buying an additional 11,630,244 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in The AES by 0.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,133,998 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,150,576,000 after buying an additional 402,604 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The AES by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,639,378 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $302,648,000 after purchasing an additional 279,491 shares during the period. Finally, Southpoint Capital Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of The AES by 3,392.9% in the 1st quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP now owns 6,000,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $160,860,000 after purchasing an additional 5,828,221 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.62% of the company’s stock.

AES has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on The AES from $29.50 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Wolfe Research upgraded The AES from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded The AES from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.80.

Shares of NYSE:AES opened at $25.17 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $16.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -119.85, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.29, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.28. The AES Co. has a one year low of $18.98 and a one year high of $29.07. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.20.

The AES (NYSE:AES) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. The AES had a positive return on equity of 28.07% and a negative net margin of 2.30%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. Analysts predict that The AES Co. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.1505 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 1st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. The AES’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.67%.

In other news, COO Santos Bernerd Da sold 51,941 shares of The AES stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.33, for a total value of $1,263,724.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 224,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,458,167.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Tish Mendoza sold 32,028 shares of The AES stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.38, for a total value of $780,842.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 329,634 shares of company stock valued at $8,046,163. 1.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AES Corp. engages in the provision of power generation and utility services through its renewable and thermal generation facilities and distribution businesses. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Utilities Strategic Business Unit (SBU), South America SBU, MCAC SBU, Eurasia SBU and Corporate and Other.

