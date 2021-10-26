9,721 Shares in SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN) Bought by Qube Research & Technologies Ltd

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 9,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $306,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SI-BONE during the second quarter worth $34,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of SI-BONE by 21.8% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of SI-BONE during the first quarter worth $110,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of SI-BONE by 343.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 2,766 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in SI-BONE in the second quarter valued at $210,000. 92.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SI-BONE stock opened at $21.63 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $719.65 million, a PE ratio of -15.45 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.19. SI-BONE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.26 and a 52 week high of $37.21. The company has a current ratio of 15.77, a quick ratio of 15.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $22.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.02 million. SI-BONE had a negative return on equity of 30.43% and a negative net margin of 52.47%. On average, equities analysts predict that SI-BONE, Inc. will post -1.61 EPS for the current year.

In other SI-BONE news, Director Jeffrey W. Dunn sold 2,113 shares of SI-BONE stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.37, for a total value of $47,267.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Dunn sold 6,884 shares of SI-BONE stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.46, for a total value of $140,846.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 171,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,508,010.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,300 shares of company stock valued at $380,253. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SIBN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on SI-BONE from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised SI-BONE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 target price (down previously from $42.00) on shares of SI-BONE in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist Securities cut their price target on SI-BONE from $43.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Truist cut their price target on SI-BONE from $43.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SI-BONE has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.38.

SI-BONE, Inc engages in the provision of implantable devices used in the surgical treatment of the sacropelvic anatomy. It offers a proprietary minimally invasive surgical implant system, called iFuse, used to fuse the sacroiliac joint to treat sacroiliac joint dysfunction that often causes severe lower back pain.

