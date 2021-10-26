ABB (VTX:ABBN) PT Set at CHF 35 by UBS Group

UBS Group set a CHF 35 price objective on ABB (VTX:ABBN) in a report issued on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Barclays set a CHF 33 price target on ABB in a report on Friday, October 15th. Kepler Capital Markets set a CHF 36 price target on ABB in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group set a CHF 32 price target on ABB in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley set a CHF 27.50 price objective on ABB in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 32 price objective on ABB in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of CHF 31.21.

ABB has a fifty-two week low of CHF 21.65 and a fifty-two week high of CHF 27.24.

ABB Ltd (ABB) is a holding company. The Company’s segments include Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation, Power Grids, and Corporate and Other. It operates through four divisions: Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation and Power Grids. It is engaged in serving customers in utilities, industry and transport and infrastructure.

