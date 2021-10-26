Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $5.03 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Abbott Laboratories in a note issued to investors on Thursday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Petrone now expects that the healthcare product maker will earn $5.03 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $4.38.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $132.28 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $136.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $127.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. SVB Leerink reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $140.00 price target (up from $128.00) on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Abbott Laboratories has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.25.

Shares of Abbott Laboratories stock opened at $126.58 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $123.28 and its 200 day moving average is $119.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Abbott Laboratories has a 1 year low of $103.13 and a 1 year high of $129.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $224.40 billion, a PE ratio of 35.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.66.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.46. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 26.75%. The company had revenue of $10.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. Abbott Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.32%.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, SVP Michael D. Dale sold 17,600 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.33, for a total value of $2,117,808.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 6,350 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.00, for a total value of $819,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,461,997. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 222,883 shares of company stock worth $27,964,400. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Camden National Bank raised its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 7,707 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $844,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Quilter Plc raised its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 17,313 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,075,000 after acquiring an additional 1,549 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,726,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in Abbott Laboratories by 65.6% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 92,825 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $11,124,000 after purchasing an additional 36,777 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in Abbott Laboratories by 268.2% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 13,368 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,602,000 after purchasing an additional 9,737 shares during the period. 72.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

