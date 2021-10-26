ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.30-$1.40 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.38. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.00-$2.04 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.03 billion.ACCO Brands also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.300-$1.400 EPS.

ACCO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Noble Financial set a $8.40 target price on ACCO Brands in a report on Saturday, July 10th. TheStreet raised ACCO Brands from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded ACCO Brands from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ACCO Brands currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $10.60.

Shares of NYSE:ACCO traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.93. 701,683 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 454,690. The stock has a market capitalization of $853.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.67. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.86. ACCO Brands has a 12 month low of $5.20 and a 12 month high of $9.77.

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $517.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $476.60 million. ACCO Brands had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 4.19%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ACCO Brands will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th were issued a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 26th. ACCO Brands’s payout ratio is presently 37.14%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ACCO Brands stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO) by 16.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 469,353 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 64,819 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.49% of ACCO Brands worth $4,050,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 86.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ACCO Brands

ACCO Brands Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of office, school, calendar products, and select computer and electronic accessories. It operates through the followings segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The ACCO Brands North America segment includes the U.S.

