Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD) Stock Position Decreased by Perceptive Advisors LLC

Perceptive Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD) by 28.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 245,741 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100,000 shares during the period. Perceptive Advisors LLC owned 0.37% of Accolade worth $13,346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Accolade in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. First Horizon Corp bought a new position in shares of Accolade in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Accolade by 920.6% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Accolade in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Accolade in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $57,000. 67.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Accolade from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Accolade from $58.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 8th. Robert W. Baird raised Accolade from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $58.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Accolade from $68.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on Accolade from $62.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Accolade currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.27.

Shares of Accolade stock remained flat at $$39.79 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 15,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 591,620. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.67. The company has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.82 and a beta of 1.76. Accolade, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.87 and a 1-year high of $65.25. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.13.

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 6th. The company reported ($0.97) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.44). The company had revenue of $73.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.37 million. Accolade had a negative return on equity of 18.95% and a negative net margin of 57.44%. Accolade’s quarterly revenue was up 99.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.47) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Accolade, Inc. will post -2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Accolade, Inc develops and provides technology-enabled solutions that help people to understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including nurses, physician medical directors, and behavioral health specialists.

