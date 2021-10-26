ACENT Price Hits $0.11 (ACE)

ACENT (CURRENCY:ACE) traded 8.3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 26th. One ACENT coin can now be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000181 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, ACENT has traded 43.5% higher against the US dollar. ACENT has a market cap of $10.82 million and approximately $2.94 million worth of ACENT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.45 or 0.00053501 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001649 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00002889 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00005171 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $129.61 or 0.00213710 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $63.15 or 0.00104118 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.15 or 0.00011784 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About ACENT

ACENT is a coin. It was first traded on January 4th, 2021. ACENT’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 98,471,107 coins. ACENT’s official Twitter account is @Acent_tech

According to CryptoCompare, “ACENT is used as a native currency for ACENT's platforms, such as Osiris Browser, Osiris De-fi, and the Cryptocurrency Swap Protocol 'OCEAN'. ACENT aims to support mass adaptation of blockchain and tokens based on activated MVP. “

ACENT Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ACENT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ACENT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ACENT using one of the exchanges listed above.

