Actinium Price Reaches $0.0230 on Major Exchanges (ACM)

Actinium (CURRENCY:ACM) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 26th. Actinium has a total market cap of $822,808.58 and $11,627.00 worth of Actinium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Actinium has traded up 3.1% against the dollar. One Actinium coin can currently be bought for $0.0230 or 0.00000037 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000104 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000009 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0939 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000031 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0278 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded down 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000035 BTC.

MMOCoin (MMO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000009 BTC.

About Actinium

Actinium (ACM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Actinium’s total supply is 35,774,000 coins. The Reddit community for Actinium is /r/ActiniumCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Actinium’s official Twitter account is @ActiniumCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. Actinium’s official website is actinium.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Actinium is a decentralized digital asset that uses blockchain technology to bring cryptocurrency to all customers and stores through safety and easiness of use. The Actinium is mineable through the use of Lyra2z as a PoW algorithm that brings an energy efficient algorithm, keeps GPU cards from overheating, lowers the efficiency-gap between AMD and NVIDIA GPUs. Actinium also offers a mobile wallet and a hardware wallet (Ledger Nano S & Ledger Blue). Built on Litecoin source code, ACM is a medium of exchange within the Actinium network. “

Actinium Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Actinium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Actinium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Actinium using one of the exchanges listed above.

