Adam Schoenfeld Sells 38,200 Shares of Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNLN) Stock

Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNLN) insider Adam Schoenfeld sold 38,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.94, for a total value of $74,108.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Adam Schoenfeld also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 15th, Adam Schoenfeld sold 38,200 shares of Greenlane stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.34, for a total value of $89,388.00.

Shares of GNLN traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.79. 3,512,378 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 861,178. Greenlane Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $1.77 and a one year high of $8.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.48 and a 200 day moving average of $3.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $168.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.74 and a beta of 2.41.

Greenlane (NASDAQ:GNLN) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.23. The company had revenue of $34.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.50 million. Greenlane had a negative net margin of 10.87% and a negative return on equity of 27.20%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Greenlane Holdings, Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of Greenlane from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Greenlane from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Greenlane in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on shares of Greenlane in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Greenlane in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.30 target price for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.30.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Greenlane by 137.8% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 4,683 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Greenlane by 159.1% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 5,275 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Greenlane during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Greenlane during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE bought a new position in Greenlane during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.92% of the company’s stock.

About Greenlane

Greenlane Holdings, Inc distributes and supplies vaporization products and accessories for vape shops and dispensaries. The firm offers packaging, rolling papers, grinders, glass products, and smoking accessories. The company was founded by Aaron LoCascio and Adam Schoenfeld in 2005 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

