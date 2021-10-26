ADMA Biologics Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:ADMA)

ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Traders acquired 7,246 call options on the company. This is an increase of 1,217% compared to the typical daily volume of 550 call options.

In related news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc sold 350,352 shares of ADMA Biologics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.24, for a total transaction of $434,436.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam S. Grossman acquired 250,000 shares of ADMA Biologics stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.00 per share, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 380,000 shares of company stock worth $380,000 and have sold 2,341,949 shares worth $3,015,016. 8.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ADMA. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in ADMA Biologics by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 81,545 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 19,169 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its position in ADMA Biologics by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 206,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 42,000 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in ADMA Biologics by 334.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 147,855 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 113,797 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in ADMA Biologics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in ADMA Biologics by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 420,606 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $674,000 after acquiring an additional 40,030 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.97% of the company’s stock.

ADMA has been the topic of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright cut their target price on ADMA Biologics from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on ADMA Biologics in a report on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ADMA Biologics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Raymond James reduced their price target on ADMA Biologics from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Maxim Group assumed coverage on ADMA Biologics in a research report on Friday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADMA traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.35. The company had a trading volume of 140,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,417,339. ADMA Biologics has a twelve month low of $1.01 and a twelve month high of $3.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 9.42 and a quick ratio of 3.94. The stock has a market cap of $178.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.76 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.54.

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $17.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.55 million. ADMA Biologics had a negative return on equity of 76.73% and a negative net margin of 126.67%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ADMA Biologics will post -0.59 EPS for the current year.

ADMA Biologics Company Profile

ADMA Biologics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in the manufacturing, marketing and developing specialty plasma-derived biologics. The firm operates through the following business segments: ADMA BioManufacturing, Plasma Collection Center, and Corporate. The ADMA BioManufacturing segment comprises of the immune globulin manufacturing and development operations.

