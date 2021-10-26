ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.39.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ADT. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on ADT in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of ADT from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ADT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th.

ADT stock opened at $8.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.90 billion, a PE ratio of -16.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 2.20. ADT has a 12 month low of $6.48 and a 12 month high of $11.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.53.

ADT (NYSE:ADT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The security and automation business reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. ADT had a negative net margin of 7.64% and a negative return on equity of 8.76%. ADT’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.07) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ADT will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 15th. ADT’s dividend payout ratio is currently -38.89%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in ADT in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in ADT in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in ADT in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in ADT during the first quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Finally, Successful Portfolios LLC acquired a new stake in ADT in the third quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.29% of the company’s stock.

ADT, Inc engages in the provision of security, automation, and smart home solutions. Its products include security panels, security cameras, ADT mobile application, and identity theft protection. The firm also offers home security systems, fire and life safety, smart home automation, security for renters, and multifamily solutions and services.

