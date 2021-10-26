Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Shares Purchased by Formidable Asset Management LLC

Formidable Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 7.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,957 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $652,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AMD. Amundi acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the second quarter valued at $341,365,000. Atreides Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the first quarter worth about $237,690,000. Carmignac Gestion acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the second quarter worth about $211,046,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 17.0% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 12,858,635 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,207,812,000 after purchasing an additional 1,870,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trivest Advisors Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the second quarter worth about $133,850,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

In related news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.89, for a total value of $6,153,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 28,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.78, for a total value of $2,815,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 297,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,351,587.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 437,420 shares of company stock valued at $46,851,432 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.48.

NASDAQ:AMD opened at $122.36 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $148.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.70, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 2.01. The company’s 50 day moving average is $106.69. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $72.50 and a 52 week high of $123.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 2.09.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 39.20% and a net margin of 25.76%. The business’s revenue was up 99.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

Featured Article: What is a Call Option?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.