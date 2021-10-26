AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX) Issues Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.230-$1.360 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.020. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

NYSE:ASIX opened at $46.45 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.20 and a beta of 1.73. AdvanSix has a twelve month low of $14.10 and a twelve month high of $46.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $38.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.45. AdvanSix had a return on equity of 21.12% and a net margin of 6.85%. The company had revenue of $437.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $417.80 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that AdvanSix will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 8th.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded AdvanSix from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, July 19th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in AdvanSix stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX) by 20.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 214,355 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 35,930 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.76% of AdvanSix worth $6,400,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors own 82.01% of the company’s stock.

Advansix, Inc engages in the development and production of nylon resin products and other additives. The firm’s products include nylon resin, caprolactam, ammonium sulfate fertilizer and chemical intermediates. It offers products to carpet, engineering plastic, food packaging, building and construction, composites, plant nutrition, paints and coating markets.

