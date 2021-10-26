Advisory Resource Group Purchases Shares of 22,152 Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Advisory Resource Group bought a new stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 22,152 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock, valued at approximately $3,034,000. Apple accounts for approximately 1.2% of Advisory Resource Group’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Milestone Resources Group Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 57.7% during the second quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 216 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the first quarter worth approximately $72,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 585.7% during the second quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 576 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cordant Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 60.0% during the second quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 805 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

AAPL has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $140.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group set a $150.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, October 15th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Tigress Financial raised their price target on shares of Apple from $182.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Apple to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $160.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Apple has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $164.85.

In other news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 165,829 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.83, for a total transaction of $23,022,040.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 2,386,440 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.58, for a total transaction of $354,577,255.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 2,857,659 shares of company stock valued at $421,983,812. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ AAPL traded up $0.88 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $149.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,755,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,451,516. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.47 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.20. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $107.32 and a 12 month high of $157.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $147.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $138.95.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.29. Apple had a net margin of 25.00% and a return on equity of 131.01%. The company had revenue of $81.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple Company Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

Read More: How to read a candlestick chart



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.