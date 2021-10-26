Advisory Services Network LLC Invests $28,000 in Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFV)

Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFV) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000. Advisory Services Network LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GSB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF in the second quarter worth $958,000. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $764,000. Texas Yale Capital Corp. lifted its position in shares of Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 14,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 1,265 shares during the last quarter. Firestone Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 52.1% in the 2nd quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 10,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 3,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 104.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 3,141 shares during the last quarter.

Get Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF alerts:

Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF stock opened at $28.00 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.09 and its 200-day moving average is $28.04. Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF has a 1 year low of $25.85 and a 1 year high of $28.52.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFFV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFV).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.