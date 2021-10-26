Advisory Services Network LLC Makes New $28,000 Investment in Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR)

Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 119 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enstar Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Enstar Group by 38.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 285 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in shares of Enstar Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $205,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Enstar Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $215,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Enstar Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $247,000. 81.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Enstar Group alerts:

NASDAQ ESGR opened at $238.71 on Tuesday. Enstar Group Limited has a 1-year low of $169.22 and a 1-year high of $269.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $238.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $245.58.

Enstar Group (NASDAQ:ESGR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The insurance provider reported $13.31 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $140.71 million for the quarter. Enstar Group had a return on equity of 32.63% and a net margin of 80.75%.

In related news, Director Robert J. Campbell bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $223.88 per share, for a total transaction of $447,760.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 45,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,087,137.28. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 9.80% of the company’s stock.

About Enstar Group

Enstar Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the acquisition and management of insurance and reinsurance companies. It operates through the following segments: Non-Life Run-off, Atrium, StarStone, and Other. The Non-Life Run-off segment includes subsidiaries that run off property and casualty and other non-life lines of business.

Featured Article: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR).

Receive News & Ratings for Enstar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enstar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.