Advisory Services Network LLC Purchases Shares of 2,334 New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB)

Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 2,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of New York Community Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in shares of New York Community Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 43.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,551 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of New York Community Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Waldron Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of New York Community Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $112,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.11% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Ronald A. Rosenfeld acquired 20,000 shares of New York Community Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.35 per share, for a total transaction of $247,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 3.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NYCB opened at $13.97 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.50 billion, a PE ratio of 11.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.08. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.72 and a 1 year high of $14.33.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.03. New York Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 34.32%. The firm had revenue of $347.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $336.00 million. As a group, analysts expect that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Investors of record on Saturday, August 7th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.87%. New York Community Bancorp’s payout ratio is 78.16%.

Several research firms recently commented on NYCB. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $10.98 target price (down from $14.00) on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered New York Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.44.

New York Community Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of multi-family loans on non-luxury rent-regulated buildings that feature below-market rents. It also offers financial products and services to individuals and businesses. The company was founded on July 20, 1993 and is headquartered in Westbury, NY.

