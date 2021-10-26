Advisory Services Network LLC Takes $27,000 Position in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN)

Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 3,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 5,941.2% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,737,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,630,000 after buying an additional 2,692,418 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,002,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,191,000 after buying an additional 169,598 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $1,013,000. Quilter Plc acquired a new stake in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $607,000. Finally, Oak Family Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC now owns 313,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,791,000 after buying an additional 55,415 shares during the last quarter.

KYN stock opened at $8.77 on Tuesday. Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.43 and a 12-month high of $9.30. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.02 and its 200 day moving average is $8.05.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th were issued a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.98%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 1st.

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund Company Profile

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc operates as a closed end management investment trust, which invests principally in equity securities of energy-related master limited partnerships. Its investment objective is to obtain high after-tax total returns for its shareholders. The company was founded on June 4, 2004 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

