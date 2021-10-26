Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX) Stock Price Down 7% on Insider Selling

Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTX)’s share price traded down 7% during trading on Tuesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $18.18 and last traded at $18.40. 5,589 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 2,305,318 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.78.

Specifically, EVP Andrew B. Foster sold 71,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.90, for a total value of $1,273,889.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrew B. Foster sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.08, for a total value of $286,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 120,643 shares of company stock valued at $2,111,861. Insiders own 14.65% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on AMTX shares. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective (up previously from $31.00) on shares of Aemetis in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Aemetis from $40.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 23rd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Aemetis in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on Aemetis in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.17.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.81 and a 200 day moving average of $13.76. The company has a market capitalization of $605.91 million, a P/E ratio of -8.31 and a beta of -0.16.

Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $54.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.85 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Aemetis, Inc. will post -1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in shares of Aemetis during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Aemetis by 109.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,084 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Aemetis by 2,069.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,592 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 7,242 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Aemetis during the 2nd quarter valued at about $100,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Aemetis by 870.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,641 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 12,236 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 48.50% of the company’s stock.

Aemetis, Inc is a renewable fuels and biochemical company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of technologies that replace traditional petroleum-based products. It operates through the North America and India geographical segments. The North America segment manages Keyes Plant in California, the cellulosic ethanol facility in Riverbank, the cluster of biogas digesters on dairies near Keyes, California, the Goodland Plant, Kansas and the research and development facility in Minnesota.

