Aerojet Rocketdyne Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:AJRD)

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock traders purchased 2,504 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 406% compared to the typical volume of 495 call options.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in Aerojet Rocketdyne during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 300.9% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 461 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Aerojet Rocketdyne during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Aerojet Rocketdyne during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Aerojet Rocketdyne during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.75% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AJRD opened at $43.81 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Aerojet Rocketdyne has a 12-month low of $32.15 and a 12-month high of $53.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $42.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.90 and a beta of 0.46.

Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $556.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $535.85 million. Aerojet Rocketdyne had a return on equity of 38.22% and a net margin of 6.09%. On average, research analysts predict that Aerojet Rocketdyne will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aerojet Rocketdyne Company Profile

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc engages in providing solutions in the field of aerospace and defense, as well as in the field of real estate. It operates through the following business segments: Aerospace & Defense, and Real Estate. The Aerospace & Defense segment operates through the Aerojet Rocketdyne, Inc in developing and manufacturing of aerospace and defense products and systems for the United States government, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, major aerospace and defense prime contractors as well as portions of the commercial sector.

