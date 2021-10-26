AEye (NASDAQ:LIDR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Roth Capital

Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of AEye (NASDAQ:LIDR) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Guggenheim began coverage on shares of AEye in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $14.00 target price for the company.

AEye stock opened at $4.45 on Monday. AEye has a 1 year low of $4.08 and a 1 year high of $14.49.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in AEye stock. KPCB XVI Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AEye Inc (NASDAQ:LIDR) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 13,864,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,836,000. AEye makes up approximately 33.8% of KPCB XVI Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. KPCB XVI Associates LLC owned about 47.40% of AEye at the end of the most recent reporting period. 62.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AEye Company Profile

CF Finance Acquisition Corp. III is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose of merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. CF Finance Acquisition Corp. III is based in New York.

