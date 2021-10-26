AFC Gamma (NASDAQ:AFCG) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

AFC Gamma (NASDAQ:AFCG) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 14.94% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “AFC Gamma Inc. is a commercial real estate finance company. It originates, structure, underwrites and manages senior secured loans and other types of loans for established companies operating in the cannabis industry. AFC Gamma Inc. is based in FL, United States. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of AFC Gamma in a report on Thursday, August 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of AFC Gamma in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of AFC Gamma in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.67.

Shares of AFCG traded down $0.27 on Tuesday, reaching $23.49. 2,171 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 73,812. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.93. AFC Gamma has a 12 month low of $19.75 and a 12 month high of $25.05.

AFC Gamma (NASDAQ:AFCG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $8.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.65 million. As a group, analysts expect that AFC Gamma will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. RMB Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in AFC Gamma by 118.7% during the third quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 40,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $875,000 after purchasing an additional 22,000 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AFC Gamma during the third quarter worth $154,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in AFC Gamma by 1,491.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 36,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,000 after purchasing an additional 33,965 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in AFC Gamma during the second quarter worth $3,920,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC boosted its holdings in AFC Gamma by 332.4% during the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 432,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,929,000 after purchasing an additional 332,376 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.15% of the company’s stock.

About AFC Gamma

AFC Gamma, Inc originates, structures, underwrites, and manages senior secured loans and other types of loans for established companies operating in the cannabis industry in states that have legalized medicinal and/or adult use cannabis. It primarily originates loans structured as senior loans secured by real estate, equipment, licenses and/or other assets of the loan parties to the extent permitted by applicable laws and the regulations governing such loan parties.

