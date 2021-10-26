Aflac (AFL) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 27th. Analysts expect Aflac to post earnings of $1.28 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $5.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion. Aflac had a net margin of 25.23% and a return on equity of 11.79%. On average, analysts expect Aflac to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Aflac stock opened at $56.98 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.22 billion, a PE ratio of 6.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. Aflac has a 52-week low of $33.37 and a 52-week high of $57.64. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.62.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 17th. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is 26.61%.

Separately, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Aflac from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.00.

In other news, Director Toshihiko Fukuzawa sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.30, for a total value of $114,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,473 shares in the company, valued at $657,402.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Eric M. Kirsch sold 34,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.02, for a total transaction of $1,983,041.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,978 shares of company stock worth $2,108,556 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Aflac, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision financial protection services. It operates through the Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.) segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

