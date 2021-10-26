Agenus Inc. Expected to Post FY2021 Earnings of $0.06 Per Share (NASDAQ:AGEN)

Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN) – Stock analysts at B. Riley lifted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Agenus in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, October 25th. B. Riley analyst M. Mamtani now forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings of $0.06 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.05. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Agenus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th.

AGEN stock opened at $3.79 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $883.51 million, a P/E ratio of -3.38 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.88. Agenus has a fifty-two week low of $2.50 and a fifty-two week high of $6.79.

Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $10.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.97 million.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Agenus by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 43,935 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 2,420 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Agenus by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,093 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 2,525 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Agenus by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 189,571 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 2,557 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in shares of Agenus by 22.9% in the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 14,397 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 2,683 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Agenus by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 16,621 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 2,793 shares in the last quarter. 49.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, major shareholder Agenus Inc purchased 1,400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.00 per share, for a total transaction of $16,800,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Garo H. Armen sold 82,107 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.50, for a total value of $533,695.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 852,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,543,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Agenus, Inc is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of technologies to treat cancers and infectious diseases. Its product pipeline includes Balstilimab, Zalifrelimab, AGEN1181, AGEN1327, and AGEN1777. The company was founded by Garo H. Armen and Pramod K.

