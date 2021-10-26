Agile Therapeutics (AGRX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.19) per share for the quarter.

Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 million. On average, analysts expect Agile Therapeutics to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Agile Therapeutics alerts:

AGRX stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.81. The company had a trading volume of 9,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,630,837. Agile Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.66 and a 52 week high of $3.77. The company has a market cap of $75.48 million, a P/E ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.02 and a 200 day moving average of $1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 2.88.

AGRX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Agile Therapeutics from $7.00 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 13th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $1.03 price objective (down previously from $6.00) on shares of Agile Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Agile Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Agile Therapeutics in a report on Friday, August 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.63.

In other Agile Therapeutics news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc purchased 5,734,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.85 per share, for a total transaction of $4,874,376.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Alfred Altomari purchased 26,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.26 per share, for a total transaction of $33,012.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Agile Therapeutics stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Agile Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGRX) by 3,348.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 769,445 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 747,131 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.83% of Agile Therapeutics worth $1,023,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.84% of the company’s stock.

Agile Therapeutics Company Profile

Agile Therapeutics, Inc is a healthcare company, which engages in the development and commercialization of transdermal patch. Its lead product candidate, Twirla, also known as AG200-15, is an investigational low-dose, non-daily prescription contraceptive. The company was founded by Chien Te Yen on December 22, 1997 and is headquartered in Princeton, NJ.

Featured Article: Understanding Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Agile Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agile Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.