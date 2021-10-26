AGNC Investment Corp. Announces Oct 21 Dividend of $0.12 (NASDAQ:AGNC)

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) announced a oct 21 dividend on Thursday, October 7th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a yield of 8.9%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th.

AGNC Investment has decreased its dividend payment by 27.8% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. AGNC Investment has a payout ratio of 51.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect AGNC Investment to earn $2.39 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 60.3%.

Shares of NASDAQ AGNC opened at $16.54 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. AGNC Investment has a 12 month low of $13.72 and a 12 month high of $18.84. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.91. The stock has a market cap of $8.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.02.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.10. AGNC Investment had a net margin of 160.72% and a return on equity of 17.84%. The business had revenue of $279.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that AGNC Investment will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Gary D. Kain sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.51, for a total transaction of $495,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in AGNC Investment stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,802,687 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 298,148 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.53% of AGNC Investment worth $47,337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 50.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AGNC shares. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of AGNC Investment from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler cut shares of AGNC Investment from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of AGNC Investment from $18.50 to $17.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AGNC Investment has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.28.

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

