AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $279.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.63 million. AGNC Investment had a return on equity of 17.84% and a net margin of 160.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 EPS.

NASDAQ AGNC traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.51. The stock had a trading volume of 423,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,558,450. AGNC Investment has a 52-week low of $13.72 and a 52-week high of $18.84. The company has a market cap of $8.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

The company also recently disclosed a oct 21 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 9th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a yield of 8.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. AGNC Investment’s payout ratio is currently 53.33%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AGNC. JMP Securities decreased their target price on AGNC Investment from $18.50 to $17.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Barclays decreased their target price on AGNC Investment from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut AGNC Investment from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.28.

In related news, Director Gary D. Kain sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.51, for a total value of $495,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in AGNC Investment stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,802,687 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 298,148 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.53% of AGNC Investment worth $47,337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.54% of the company’s stock.

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

