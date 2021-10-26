AJ Bell (LON:AJB) Given “Underweight” Rating at Barclays

Barclays reiterated their underweight rating on shares of AJ Bell (LON:AJB) in a research report released on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 380 ($4.96) price objective on the stock.

Separately, Numis Securities restated a buy rating and set a GBX 535 ($6.99) price objective on shares of AJ Bell in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 412 ($5.38).

Shares of AJB opened at GBX 402 ($5.25) on Friday. AJ Bell has a one year low of GBX 372.67 ($4.87) and a one year high of GBX 487 ($6.36). The company has a market cap of £1.65 billion and a P/E ratio of 35.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.31, a current ratio of 7.64 and a quick ratio of 7.64. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 410.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 423.80.

About AJ Bell

AJ Bell plc, through its subsidiaries, operates investment platforms in the United Kingdom. The company offers AJ Bell Investcentre, which provides a suite of products, services, investment solutions, and online tools for regulated financial advisers and wealth managers to help them manage retail customers' portfolio; and AJ Bell Youinvest that includes the provision of proprietary investment content and investment solutions through in-house funds, ready-made portfolios, and selected funds for execution-only retail customers.

