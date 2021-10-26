AJ Bell (LON:AJB) Given “Underweight” Rating at Barclays

Barclays reiterated their underweight rating on shares of AJ Bell (LON:AJB) in a research report released on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 380 ($4.96) price objective on the stock.

Separately, Numis Securities restated a buy rating and set a GBX 535 ($6.99) price objective on shares of AJ Bell in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 412 ($5.38).

Shares of AJB opened at GBX 402 ($5.25) on Friday. AJ Bell has a one year low of GBX 372.67 ($4.87) and a one year high of GBX 487 ($6.36). The company has a market cap of £1.65 billion and a P/E ratio of 35.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.31, a current ratio of 7.64 and a quick ratio of 7.64. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 410.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 423.80.

AJ Bell plc, through its subsidiaries, operates investment platforms in the United Kingdom. The company offers AJ Bell Investcentre, which provides a suite of products, services, investment solutions, and online tools for regulated financial advisers and wealth managers to help them manage retail customers' portfolio; and AJ Bell Youinvest that includes the provision of proprietary investment content and investment solutions through in-house funds, ready-made portfolios, and selected funds for execution-only retail customers.

