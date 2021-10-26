Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG) Shares Sold by Kennedy Capital Management Inc.

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG) by 17.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,274 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 16,523 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. owned 0.64% of Alamo Group worth $11,646,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Alamo Group by 65.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 725,062 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $113,218,000 after buying an additional 287,711 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Alamo Group by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 589,143 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $89,950,000 after buying an additional 18,098 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Alamo Group by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 303,603 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,354,000 after purchasing an additional 10,129 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alamo Group by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 221,624 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,838,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Alamo Group by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 219,408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,500,000 after purchasing an additional 36,396 shares in the last quarter. 90.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ALG opened at $150.55 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.97, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 3.37. Alamo Group Inc. has a one year low of $115.87 and a one year high of $165.98. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $147.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $150.52.

Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $347.55 million for the quarter. Alamo Group had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 5.78%. Analysts predict that Alamo Group Inc. will post 7.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 28th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%. Alamo Group’s payout ratio is currently 9.43%.

In other Alamo Group news, Director Ronald A. Robinson sold 4,486 shares of Alamo Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.11, for a total transaction of $682,365.46. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 186,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,368,971.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dan Edward Malone sold 1,550 shares of Alamo Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.05, for a total value of $235,677.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,048 shares of company stock worth $2,907,538. Company insiders own 3.06% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alamo Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Alamo Group in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alamo Group in a research note on Thursday, July 1st.

Alamo Group, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of agricultural equipment and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental and industrial use. Its products include tractor-mounted mowing and other vegetation maintenance equipment, street sweepers, excavators, vacuum trucks, snow removal equipment, zero turn radius mowers, agricultural implements, and related aftermarket parts.

