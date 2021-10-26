Alamos Gold (AGI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, October 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.12 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $195.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.17 million. Alamos Gold had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 7.23%. On average, analysts expect Alamos Gold to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Alamos Gold alerts:

AGI opened at $8.14 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.57 and a 200 day moving average of $8.07. The company has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of 162.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.00. Alamos Gold has a 12 month low of $6.94 and a 12 month high of $10.21.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were issued a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. This is an increase from Alamos Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 15th. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.00%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Alamos Gold stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) by 111.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,969,441 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,038,531 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.50% of Alamos Gold worth $15,064,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 53.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on AGI shares. TheStreet cut shares of Alamos Gold from a “b” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. TD Securities dropped their target price on Alamos Gold from C$16.00 to C$15.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut Alamos Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alamos Gold has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.25.

About Alamos Gold

Alamos Gold, Inc engages in the exploration, development, mining and extraction of precious metals. It operates through the following segments: Young-Davidson, Mulatos, Island Gold, Elchanate, Kirazli and Corporate and Other. The company was founded on February 21, 2003 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Recommended Story: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Alamos Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alamos Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.