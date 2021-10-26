Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.50.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AGI. National Bank Financial downgraded Alamos Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. TD Securities decreased their price target on Alamos Gold from C$16.00 to C$15.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Alamos Gold from a “b” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th.

NYSE AGI opened at $8.14 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 162.83, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.00. Alamos Gold has a twelve month low of $6.94 and a twelve month high of $10.21. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.07.

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $195.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.17 million. Alamos Gold had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 7.23%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alamos Gold will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. This is an increase from Alamos Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 15th. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.00%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGI. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Alamos Gold by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,226,012 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,515,000 after purchasing an additional 106,099 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alamos Gold by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 950,234 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,827,000 after purchasing an additional 134,396 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alamos Gold by 28.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 118,515 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $926,000 after purchasing an additional 26,182 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Alamos Gold by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 126,472 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $988,000 after purchasing an additional 20,724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alamos Gold by 733.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 208,667 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,630,000 after purchasing an additional 183,643 shares in the last quarter. 53.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Alamos Gold

Alamos Gold, Inc engages in the exploration, development, mining and extraction of precious metals. It operates through the following segments: Young-Davidson, Mulatos, Island Gold, Elchanate, Kirazli and Corporate and Other. The company was founded on February 21, 2003 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

