Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) Rating Lowered to Sector Perform at National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note released on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Alamos Gold’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.11 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.45 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.28 EPS.

AGI has been the topic of several other reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Alamos Gold from a b rating to a c- rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Alamos Gold from C$16.00 to C$15.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alamos Gold has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $14.25.

NYSE AGI opened at $8.14 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 162.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.00. Alamos Gold has a 1 year low of $6.94 and a 1 year high of $10.21. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.07.

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.01). Alamos Gold had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 7.23%. The firm had revenue of $195.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.17 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alamos Gold will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th were given a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 15th. This is a positive change from Alamos Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio is 25.00%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Alamos Gold by 6.1% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 30,661 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 1,753 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Alamos Gold by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 513,438 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,926,000 after buying an additional 1,845 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Alamos Gold by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 85,692 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $656,000 after buying an additional 2,933 shares during the last quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. grew its position in shares of Alamos Gold by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 17,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, Linscomb & Williams Inc. grew its position in shares of Alamos Gold by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 20,090 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. 53.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Alamos Gold

Alamos Gold, Inc engages in the exploration, development, mining and extraction of precious metals. It operates through the following segments: Young-Davidson, Mulatos, Island Gold, Elchanate, Kirazli and Corporate and Other. The company was founded on February 21, 2003 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

