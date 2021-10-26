Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) (TSE:AD.UN) PT Raised to C$21.00 at CIBC

Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) (TSE:AD.UN) had its target price hoisted by CIBC from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price objective points to a potential upside of 13.02% from the stock’s previous close.

AD.UN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) from C$22.50 to C$23.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) from C$22.50 to C$23.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Acumen Capital increased their price target on shares of Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) from C$22.50 to C$23.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$21.00 target price on shares of Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Cormark lowered their price objective on shares of Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) from C$23.50 to C$23.00 in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

Shares of TSE AD.UN traded down C$0.26 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$18.58. 62,636 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 175,113. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.94, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The company has a market cap of C$835.39 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$18.14. Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust has a 1 year low of C$11.83 and a 1 year high of C$19.11.

Alaris Royalty Corp. is a private equity firm specializing in management buyouts, growth capital, lower & middle market, later stage, industry consolidation, growth capital, and mature investments. The firm does not invest in turnarounds and start-ups. It prefers to invest in the companies based in all industries except for those with a declining asset base, such as oil and gas resource companies, or any industry that carry the risk of obsolescence such as high tech and focuses on business services, professional services, information services, healthcare services, distribution & logistics, industrials, consumer products.

