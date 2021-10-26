Albany International (NYSE:AIN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.12 EPS

Albany International (NYSE:AIN) released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The textile maker reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Albany International had a net margin of 12.96% and a return on equity of 14.80%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE AIN traded up $3.37 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $84.64. 1,132 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 122,364. Albany International has a 12-month low of $48.57 and a 12-month high of $93.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a current ratio of 4.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $78.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.63. The firm has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.70, a P/E/G ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 1.43.

Get Albany International alerts:

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 7th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 3rd. Albany International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.51%.

In related news, Director Christine L. Standish sold 1,566,644 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.97, for a total transaction of $119,017,944.68. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,066 shares in the company, valued at $536,804.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 5.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Albany International stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) by 39.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 106,915 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,402 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.33% of Albany International worth $9,542,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 90.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Albany International in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Albany International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Truist dropped their price objective on shares of Albany International from $89.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 15th. Bank of America raised shares of Albany International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $90.50 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Truist Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Albany International from $89.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Albany International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.00.

About Albany International

Albany International Corp. engages in textiles and materials processing. It operates through the following segments: Machine Clothing and Albany Engineered Composites. The Machine Clothing segment supplies fabrics used in the manufacturing process in the pulp, corrugator, nonwovens, fiber cement, building products, and tannery and textile industries.

Further Reading: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Albany International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albany International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.