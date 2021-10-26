Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.05, Fidelity Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $547.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $533.52 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 45.83% and a return on equity of 6.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.83 earnings per share.

NYSE:ARE opened at $208.94 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $200.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $189.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $31.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.73. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a twelve month low of $150.08 and a twelve month high of $209.76.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.37%.

In related news, CIO Daniel J. Ryan sold 10,000 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.90, for a total value of $2,069,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 122,405 shares in the company, valued at $25,325,594.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, COO Joseph Hakman sold 2,808 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.96, for a total transaction of $561,487.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 95,538 shares of company stock worth $19,454,703. Insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 929,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 103,536 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.61% of Alexandria Real Estate Equities worth $169,062,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 88.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $187.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $205.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities to $20.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $179.83.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc is an urban office real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, development, and redevelopment of life science and technology properties. The firm also provides a space for lease to the life science and technology industries, which are primarily located in AAA urban innovation cluster locations.

