Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Receives $278.22 Consensus PT from Analysts

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirty-three brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and twenty-six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $278.22.

BABA has been the subject of several recent research reports. CLSA dropped their price objective on Alibaba Group from $300.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Alibaba Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $330.00 price objective for the company. DZ Bank downgraded Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $192.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on Alibaba Group from $350.00 to $310.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on Alibaba Group from $280.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,335 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,501 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Lee Financial Co lifted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 861 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 4,842 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,098,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Savant Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 2,411 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $547,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. 24.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BABA opened at $176.17 on Tuesday. Alibaba Group has a 52 week low of $138.43 and a 52 week high of $319.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76. The company’s fifty day moving average is $163.11 and its 200-day moving average is $197.75. The company has a market capitalization of $478.86 billion, a PE ratio of 21.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.79.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $16.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $14.86. The business had revenue of $205.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.67 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 19.25% and a return on equity of 12.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $14.82 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Alibaba Group will post 8.3 EPS for the current year.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

