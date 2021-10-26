Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $276.31 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC) will announce $276.31 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Alignment Healthcare’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $271.32 million and the highest estimate coming in at $289.50 million. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alignment Healthcare will report full-year sales of $1.13 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.11 billion to $1.16 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.32 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.28 billion to $1.37 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Alignment Healthcare.

Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $308.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $267.27 million.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ALHC. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $36.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alignment Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $38.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.00.

In other Alignment Healthcare news, insider Dinesh M. Kumar sold 10,000 shares of Alignment Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.08, for a total value of $180,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Robert Thomas Freeman sold 23,000 shares of Alignment Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.38, for a total value of $445,740.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 191,103 shares of company stock worth $3,543,000.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALHC. General Atlantic LLC purchased a new stake in Alignment Healthcare during the first quarter worth approximately $1,673,887,000. Warburg Pincus LLC purchased a new stake in Alignment Healthcare during the first quarter worth approximately $543,924,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Alignment Healthcare by 9.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,835,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,596,000 after purchasing an additional 1,441,075 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Alignment Healthcare by 0.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,877,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,852,000 after purchasing an additional 47,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Alignment Healthcare by 63.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,084,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,091,000 after buying an additional 1,196,247 shares during the last quarter. 79.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:ALHC traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $19.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 399,611. Alignment Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $15.00 and a fifty-two week high of $28.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.98 and its 200-day moving average is $21.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.41.

Alignment Healthcare Company Profile

Alignment Healthcare, Inc provides a consumer-centric platform that delivers customized health care to seniors in the United States. It offers medicare advantage plans and health plan options to its partners and patients with customized care and service; and preferred provider organization offerings.

