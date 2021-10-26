Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP) released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The energy company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.08, RTT News reports. Alliance Resource Partners had a return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 9.34%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.21 EPS.

ARLP stock opened at $12.20 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.70. The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.08 and a beta of 1.80. Alliance Resource Partners has a twelve month low of $3.06 and a twelve month high of $12.90.

Get Alliance Resource Partners alerts:

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.56%. This is an increase from Alliance Resource Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Alliance Resource Partners stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP) by 85.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,921 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,185 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Alliance Resource Partners were worth $50,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 17.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Alliance Resource Partners from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th.

Alliance Resource Partners Company Profile

Alliance Resource Partners LP is a natural resource company, which produces and markets coal to United States utilities and industrial users. It operates through the following segments: Illinois Basin, Appalachia, Minerals, and Other & Corporate. The Illinois Basin segment is comprised of Webster County coal’s Dotiki mining complex, Gibson mining complex, which includes the Gibson north mine and the Gibson south project, Hopkins County coal’s Elk Creek mining complex, White County coal’s Pattiki mining complex, Warrior’s mining complex, River View’s mining complex, the Sebree property and certain properties of Alliance Resource Properties and ARP Sebree LLC.

Featured Article: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Receive News & Ratings for Alliance Resource Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliance Resource Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.