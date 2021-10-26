Allianz Asset Management GmbH Buys 5,320 Shares of Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 343,273 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 5,320 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned 0.17% of Ternium worth $13,202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Ternium by 443.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 334,727 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,002,000 after purchasing an additional 273,148 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ternium by 22.1% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 133,907 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,197,000 after purchasing an additional 24,234 shares during the period. Strategic Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Ternium by 171.0% in the second quarter. Strategic Global Advisors LLC now owns 68,254 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,625,000 after purchasing an additional 43,070 shares during the period. Todd Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ternium in the second quarter worth about $3,391,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in shares of Ternium by 5.8% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 16,530 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 16.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Ternium alerts:

NYSE TX opened at $46.03 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $49.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.51. The company has a market capitalization of $9.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.81, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.43. Ternium S.A. has a 1-year low of $18.51 and a 1-year high of $56.86.

Ternium (NYSE:TX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $5.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.82 by $1.39. The company had revenue of $3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.77 billion. Ternium had a return on equity of 24.50% and a net margin of 19.94%. On average, analysts predict that Ternium S.A. will post 16.93 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TX. Bradesco Corretora lowered Ternium from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. HSBC lifted their price objective on Ternium from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Itau BBA Securities raised Ternium from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Ternium from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Ternium from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.45.

Ternium Company Profile

Ternium SA engages in the manufacturing and trade of steel products. The firm offers its products to construction, automotive, manufacturing, home appliances, packaging, energy, and transport industries. It operates through the Steel and Mining segments. The Steel segment include slabs, billets, and round bars; hot-rolled coils and sheets; bars and stirrups; wire rods; tin plate; hot dipped galvanized and electrogalvanized sheets; and pre-painted sheets, steel pipes, and tubular products.

Recommended Story: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX).

Receive News & Ratings for Ternium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ternium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.