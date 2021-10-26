Allianz Asset Management GmbH Has $13.96 Million Stock Holdings in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH cut its position in shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) by 20.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 627,124 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 164,494 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in EQT were worth $13,960,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQT. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in EQT by 75.4% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 85,599 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,905,000 after purchasing an additional 36,802 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in EQT during the first quarter worth about $1,215,000. Voss Capital LLC lifted its stake in EQT by 30.0% during the second quarter. Voss Capital LLC now owns 325,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $7,235,000 after purchasing an additional 74,980 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in EQT by 8.8% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 66,376 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,478,000 after purchasing an additional 5,353 shares during the period. Finally, American National Insurance Co. bought a new position in EQT during the second quarter worth about $4,928,000. 97.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EQT stock opened at $22.51 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.87. EQT Co. has a fifty-two week low of $12.27 and a fifty-two week high of $23.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.51 billion, a PE ratio of -4.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.28.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.03. EQT had a negative net margin of 28.97% and a positive return on equity of 0.67%. The firm had revenue of $996.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that EQT Co. will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other EQT news, CEO Toby Z. Rice bought 28,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.83 per share, with a total value of $499,240.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

EQT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of EQT from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of EQT from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of EQT in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of EQT from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of EQT from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, EQT has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.15.

About EQT

EQT Corp. engages in natural gas production, gathering and transmission in the Appalachian area. It has operations in Marcellus and Utica Shales of the Appalachian Basin. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

