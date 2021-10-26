Allianz Asset Management GmbH Increases Stake in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) by 156.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 66,248 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 40,421 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics were worth $10,725,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Slow Capital Inc. raised its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 16,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,369,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Golden Green Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Golden Green Inc. now owns 1,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 4,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $679,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 40.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 1,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CRSP. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $126.00 price target for the company.

TheStreet raised shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $139.00 to $101.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $171.00 price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $161.29.

In related news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 1,500 shares of CRISPR Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.02, for a total transaction of $187,530.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 189,219 shares in the company, valued at $23,656,159.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Michael John Tomsicek sold 25,000 shares of CRISPR Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.52, for a total transaction of $3,463,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 26,891 shares in the company, valued at $3,724,941.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRSP opened at $96.70 on Tuesday. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a 1 year low of $84.38 and a 1 year high of $220.20. The company has a market cap of $7.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.70 and a beta of 2.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $116.43 and a 200-day moving average of $121.92.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $9.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.52 by $5.92. CRISPR Therapeutics had a net margin of 49.52% and a return on equity of 24.08%. The company had revenue of $900.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $678.05 million. On average, equities analysts expect that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post 4.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CRISPR Therapeutics Company Profile

CRISPR Therapeutics AG engages in the development and commercialization of therapies derived from genome-editing technology. Its proprietary platform CRISPR/Cas9-based therapeutics allows for precise and directed changes to genomic DNA. The company was founded by Rodger Novak, Emmanuelle Charpentier, Shaun Patrick Foy, Matthew Porteus, Daniel Anderson, Chad Cowan and Craig Mellow in 2014 and is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland.

