Allianz Asset Management GmbH Makes New Investment in Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in shares of Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 454,847 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $11,221,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned approximately 0.13% of Nielsen at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NLSN. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Nielsen in the second quarter worth $28,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Nielsen in the second quarter worth $34,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nielsen by 261.2% in the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,882 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Nielsen in the first quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Nielsen by 20.9% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,962 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the period.

Get Nielsen alerts:

NLSN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Nielsen from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Nielsen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Nielsen from $28.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Nielsen in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.44.

NLSN stock opened at $19.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.77. Nielsen Holdings plc has a 52-week low of $13.13 and a 52-week high of $28.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62.

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $861.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $855.07 million. Nielsen had a net margin of 13.93% and a return on equity of 23.22%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Nielsen Holdings plc will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 17th. Nielsen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.79%.

Nielsen Company Profile

Nielsen Holdings Plc engages in the provision of global marketing data collection and analytics services. It operates through the Connect, Media, and Corporate business segments. The Connect segment consists principally of market research information and analytical services. The Media segment handles television, radio, online and mobile audience and advertising measurement, and corresponding analytics.

Featured Story: What is dollar cost averaging (DCA)?

Receive News & Ratings for Nielsen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nielsen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.