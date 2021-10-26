Allianz Asset Management GmbH Purchases 6,575 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 14.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,640 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,575 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $12,074,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWM. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 56.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,401,296 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,507,462,000 after purchasing an additional 7,391,200 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.4% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 19,726,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,524,553,000 after purchasing an additional 1,522,500 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,585,961 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $822,513,000 after purchasing an additional 24,791 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 10,740.2% during the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 3,060,181 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,101,000 after purchasing an additional 3,031,951 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 4.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,430,486 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $557,481,000 after purchasing an additional 112,154 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock opened at $229.57 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $151.39 and a 12 month high of $234.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $222.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $223.26.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

