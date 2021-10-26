Allianz Asset Management GmbH Sells 1,983,959 Shares of RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE:RLX)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lessened its stake in RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE:RLX) by 59.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,339,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,983,959 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in RLX Technology were worth $11,692,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of RLX Technology in the second quarter worth about $4,185,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of RLX Technology by 36.3% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 353,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,088,000 after acquiring an additional 94,248 shares in the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of RLX Technology by 196.0% in the second quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 29,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 19,600 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its holdings in shares of RLX Technology by 99.9% in the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 23,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 11,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in shares of RLX Technology in the second quarter worth about $129,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.32% of the company’s stock.

RLX stock opened at $5.78 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.95 and a 200-day moving average of $7.59. RLX Technology Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.70 and a fifty-two week high of $35.00.

RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 20th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $393.61 million for the quarter.

RLX Technology Company Profile

RLX Technology Inc, together with its subsidiaries, researchers, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells e-vapor products in the People's Republic of China. It serves RELX branded partner stores and other retail outlets through distributors. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Beijing, China.

