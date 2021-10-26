Allianz Asset Management GmbH Takes $12.66 Million Position in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 552,902 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $12,656,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BRX. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Brixmor Property Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Brixmor Property Group by 73.3% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,961 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 5,903 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new position in Brixmor Property Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,496,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Brixmor Property Group by 76.7% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 684,174 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,842,000 after purchasing an additional 297,053 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Brixmor Property Group by 119.6% during the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 30,338 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 16,524 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BRX. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.12.

In related news, insider Brian T. Finnegan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.71, for a total transaction of $118,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders have sold 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $344,300 over the last ninety days. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE BRX opened at $23.91 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market cap of $7.10 billion, a PE ratio of 14.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.68. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.58 and a 1 year high of $24.42.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $287.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $274.20 million. Brixmor Property Group had a return on equity of 7.44% and a net margin of 17.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Brixmor Property Group Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 5th were paid a dividend of $0.215 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 4th. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. Brixmor Property Group’s payout ratio is 58.50%.

About Brixmor Property Group

Brixmor Property Group, Inc operates as real estate investment trust. It owns and operates wholly owned portfolio of grocery anchored community and neighborhood shopping centers. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

