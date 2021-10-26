Allianz (FRA:ALV) Given a €230.00 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Jefferies Financial Group set a €230.00 ($270.59) target price on Allianz (FRA:ALV) in a research report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on ALV. Credit Suisse Group set a €235.00 ($276.47) target price on shares of Allianz in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Nord/LB set a €190.00 ($223.53) target price on shares of Allianz in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Berenberg Bank set a €254.00 ($298.82) target price on shares of Allianz in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley set a €222.00 ($261.18) target price on shares of Allianz in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Barclays set a €230.00 ($270.59) target price on shares of Allianz in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €227.33 ($267.45).

Get Allianz alerts:

ALV stock opened at €198.46 ($233.48) on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of €196.65. Allianz has a fifty-two week low of €167.30 ($196.82) and a fifty-two week high of €206.80 ($243.29).

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel to private and corporate customers.

Recommended Story: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Allianz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allianz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.