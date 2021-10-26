Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.18 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) will post earnings per share of $0.18 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.16 to $0.20. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions reported earnings per share of $0.20 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 10%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions will report full year earnings of $0.80 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.77 to $0.84. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.82 to $0.93. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Allscripts Healthcare Solutions.

Get Allscripts Healthcare Solutions alerts:

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The software maker reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $373.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $372.51 million. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions had a net margin of 49.61% and a return on equity of 7.06%.

MDRX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $17.00 price target (up from $15.00) on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.44.

MDRX traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $13.55. The stock had a trading volume of 12,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,648,784. The company has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.79 and a 200 day moving average of $16.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions has a 1 year low of $9.56 and a 1 year high of $19.00.

In other Allscripts Healthcare Solutions news, insider Lisa Khorey sold 50,000 shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.14, for a total transaction of $857,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Greg Garrison sold 77,381 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total value of $1,162,262.62. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 47,813 shares in the company, valued at $718,151.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.91% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 315.4% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 73,909 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 56,115 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 71,037 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after purchasing an additional 8,517 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at $285,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at about $309,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 34.8% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 238,414 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,580,000 after acquiring an additional 61,540 shares in the last quarter.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Company Profile

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of clinical, financial, and operational results services. It operates through the Provider and Veradigm segment. The Provider segment includes the hospitals and health systems, ambulatory, CarePort, FollowMyHealth, EPSiTM, EISClassics, and 2bPrecise strategic business units.

Read More: Determine Your Level of Risk Tolerance

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (MDRX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.