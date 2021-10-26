ALLY Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $34,374.00 (ALY)

ALLY (CURRENCY:ALY) traded up 2.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 26th. ALLY has a market capitalization of $10.74 million and approximately $34,374.00 worth of ALLY was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ALLY coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0047 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, ALLY has traded 1.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.04 or 0.00054596 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001653 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00002998 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $130.65 or 0.00215902 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00005098 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.68 or 0.00103578 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.21 or 0.00011921 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

ALLY Profile

ALLY (ALY) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 19th, 2019. ALLY’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,300,000,000 coins. The official website for ALLY is getally.io . ALLY’s official Twitter account is @getally_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ally is focused on providing users the most secure and decentralized online communication solution. With private P2P chats, group chats, broadcast channels, ephemeral messaging, and crypto transfers, Ally offers a multitude of features to ensure users have the richest experience possible. As the first dApp built on Skrumble Network’s public blockchain, Ally is primed to be the go-to communication application for managing crypto communities, discussing sensitive political matters, and exploring a variety of fun and engaging topics. “

Buying and Selling ALLY

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ALLY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ALLY should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ALLY using one of the exchanges listed above.

