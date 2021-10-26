Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Stock Position Lifted by Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 751 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,834,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GOOGL. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,134,972 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $32,072,840,000 after buying an additional 118,821 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,329,607 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $15,117,461,000 after buying an additional 145,732 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,058,794 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $12,317,675,000 after buying an additional 119,059 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Alphabet by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,216,517 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,854,059,000 after purchasing an additional 39,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Alphabet by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,940,270 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,737,726,000 after purchasing an additional 33,699 shares during the last quarter. 34.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL traded up $26.37 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $2,775.31. The stock had a trading volume of 24,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,523,666. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,508.48 and a 12 month high of $2,925.07. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2,799.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2,554.37. The company has a market cap of $1.85 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.80, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 27.87%. The firm had revenue of $50.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $10.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 earnings per share for the current year.

GOOGL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3,350.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,875.00 to $3,250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,681.00 to $3,071.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,887.23.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

